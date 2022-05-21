Snowball (SNOB) Hits One Day Volume of $1,592.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Snowball has a market cap of $218,893.00 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 113.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.80 or 0.12460150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 348.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.28 or 1.86610114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,658,531 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,264 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

