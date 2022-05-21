Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $218.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $313.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.79.

NYSE SNOW opened at $141.49 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,471,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

