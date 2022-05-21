SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Reaches $519,485.44

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $519,485.44 and approximately $3,279.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

