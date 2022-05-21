Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Up 5%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,561,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,137,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

About Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.