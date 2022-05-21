Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.68.

Solo Brands stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.43. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

