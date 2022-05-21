South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
