South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 999,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.