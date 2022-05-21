Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

