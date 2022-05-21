Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 113.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.80 or 0.12460150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 348.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.28 or 1.86610114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

