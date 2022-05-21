Spaceswap SHAKE Trading Up 0.4% This Week (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $208,935.37 and $21,781.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $275.28 or 0.00934832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 879.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.33 or 0.11133101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 257.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00501429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.46 or 1.85601259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

