Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SKPGF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

