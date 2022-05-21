Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SKPGF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Spark Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
