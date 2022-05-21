Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.