STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82. The firm has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$5.09.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

