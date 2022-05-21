StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. StepStone Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover StepStone Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 194,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,208. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

