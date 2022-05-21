stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 483.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.09 or 0.11550958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00502649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,418.29 or 1.84764159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

