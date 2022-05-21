Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.