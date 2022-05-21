StockNews.com Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Joint has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 188,504 shares of company stock worth $3,054,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

