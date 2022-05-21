StockNews.com Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

