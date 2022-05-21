Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $63.94 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $148,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $368,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

