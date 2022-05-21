Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 722,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

