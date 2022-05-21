Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,975 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $98,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,807,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 722,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.