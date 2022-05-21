Synthetify Trading 25.8% Lower This Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $80,308.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 430.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.35 or 0.12406091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 302.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00502828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.06 or 1.85670053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

