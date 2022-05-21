Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of SYRS opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

