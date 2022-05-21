Taika Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 3.2% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taika Capital LP owned 0.06% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kohl’s by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24,425.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 11,390,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.