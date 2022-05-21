Taika Capital LP Invests $4.69 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. CBRE Group accounts for about 3.7% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. 2,405,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,059. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.