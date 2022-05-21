Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Brunswick makes up approximately 1.1% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $27,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after buying an additional 270,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 187,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. 861,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,007. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.