Taika Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,225 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. 163,998,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,348,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

