Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) to post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 360,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,728. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

