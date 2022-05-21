Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Telefónica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Telefónica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

