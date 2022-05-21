Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $443,056.16 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $443,056.16 and $192,417.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

