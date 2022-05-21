TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.39% of TELUS worth $124,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 414,925 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,217 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. 2,029,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

