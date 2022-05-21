Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Insider Sells £82,025.85 in Stock

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.14), for a total value of £82,025.85 ($101,116.68).

LON:TEG opened at GBX 253 ($3.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 214.25 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £172.97 million and a PE ratio of 43.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.14 ($4.03).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

