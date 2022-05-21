Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $66,752.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.
  • On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 183,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

