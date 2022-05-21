Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Terex has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.