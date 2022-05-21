Terracoin Trading Up 45.2% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Terracoin has a total market cap of $588,425.33 and $523.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,328.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.00652796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00163540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

