TerraUSD (UST) Trading 71.2% Lower Over Last Week

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 71.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $630.98 million and $44.45 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006551 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

