Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

