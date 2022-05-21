Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.88).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON TSCO traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 260.30 ($3.21). 22,676,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

