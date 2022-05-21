Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $113,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 818,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.