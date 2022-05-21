Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 4,894 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 704,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

