Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 302,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,275. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 444,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

