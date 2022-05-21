Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

URBN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,883. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

