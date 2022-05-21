The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will post $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $21.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $22.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 7,793,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,049. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

