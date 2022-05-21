The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.56.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

