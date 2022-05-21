The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 123,843 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

NYSE GS opened at $306.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.