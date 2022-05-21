The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 846,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

