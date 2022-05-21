The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NYSE:MTW opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

