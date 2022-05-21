The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,374,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.98. 2,014,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

