The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,316,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

