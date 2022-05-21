The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 1,348.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

