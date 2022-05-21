THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $190,031.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. THEKEY has a market cap of $850,190.15 and $190,031.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000338 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

